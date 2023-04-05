BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a report on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of BioAtla to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $2.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13. The company has a market cap of $134.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.23. BioAtla has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

In other news, insider Christian Vasquez purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,776.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,595.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christian Vasquez purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,501.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 17.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioAtla by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

