StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 10.4 %
Shares of AWH opened at $0.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
