StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of AWH opened at $0.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,723,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 107,984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 695,844 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 66.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 100,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

