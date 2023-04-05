Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADES opened at $1.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

In other news, Director Jeremy Blank sold 154,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $617,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden bought 52,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,968.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,742 shares in the company, valued at $210,968. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeremy Blank sold 154,293 shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $617,172.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADES. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.2% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 40,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

