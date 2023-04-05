Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADES opened at $1.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.94.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADES. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.2% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 40,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.48% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.
