Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at DA Davidson from $37.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $23.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. bought 1,860,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,034.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,182.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. acquired 1,860,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $4,278,034.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,153,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,182.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,490,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $12,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 864,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $890,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,379,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 91,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65,616 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1,755.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

