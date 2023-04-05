Susquehanna Lowers Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $65.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Susquehanna from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.81% from the stock’s previous close.

SLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $50.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,298.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 11,443.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,518 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,382,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

