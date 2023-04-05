Susquehanna Lowers Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $18.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Susquehanna from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.18% from the stock’s previous close.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Shares of PTEN opened at $12.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.51. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

