Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) PT Lowered to $135.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Susquehanna from $215.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s previous close.

NBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.43.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 4.5 %

NBR opened at $126.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $92.66 and a one year high of $207.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.20. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.77.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($2.83). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $769.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 108.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

