Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

