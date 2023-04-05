StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $3.71 on Monday. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.