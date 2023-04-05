ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,040,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the February 28th total of 48,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 20.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:CHPT opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $20.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 80.58% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $136,074.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $136,074.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $27,848.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 432,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,054.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,664 shares of company stock worth $5,388,799 over the last ninety days. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,588,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in ChargePoint by 8.1% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 8.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ChargePoint by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.