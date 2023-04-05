Susquehanna Increases Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target to $6.50

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $6.00 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Compass Point upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

RIG stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.90. Transocean has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $7.74.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.89 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,903 shares of company stock valued at $698,560 over the last ninety days. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after buying an additional 5,165,717 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Transocean by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,021,009 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $141,456,000 after buying an additional 3,322,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,712,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $76,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,765,840 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,332,000 after purchasing an additional 658,317 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

