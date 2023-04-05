Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

AAU stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Almaden Minerals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

