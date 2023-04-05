MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) PT Lowered to $15.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MRC Global from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MRC Global Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE MRC opened at $9.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity at MRC Global

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 34.84% and a net margin of 2.23%. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MRC Global will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 15.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MRC Global during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in MRC Global during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MRC Global during the third quarter valued at $96,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MRC Global

(Get Rating)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

