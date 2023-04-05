Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target to GBX 100

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 800 ($9.94) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FQVTF. Liberum Capital lowered Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.42) to GBX 1,150 ($14.28) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 780 ($9.69) to GBX 640 ($7.95) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 990 ($12.30) to GBX 1,310 ($16.27) in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $994.29.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $16.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.