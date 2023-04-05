Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ASM opened at $0.96 on Monday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 209,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.