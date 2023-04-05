Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ASM opened at $0.96 on Monday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.
About Avino Silver & Gold Mines
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
