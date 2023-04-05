Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:PRDS opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.35. Pardes Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRDS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

