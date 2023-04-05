Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Pardes Biosciences Trading Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ:PRDS opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.35. Pardes Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.
Institutional Trading of Pardes Biosciences
About Pardes Biosciences
Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.
