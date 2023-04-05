Guggenheim Increases SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Price Target to $9.00

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 155.68% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SCYX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group raised their target price on SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
SCYNEXIS Trading Down 4.1 %
NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.26. The stock has a market cap of $114.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.87.
SCYNEXIS Company Profile
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
