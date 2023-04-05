Guggenheim Increases SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Price Target to $9.00

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 155.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SCYX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group raised their target price on SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SCYNEXIS Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.26. The stock has a market cap of $114.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

