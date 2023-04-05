Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Update

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,300 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 28th total of 413,400 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 28.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth $642,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 12.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 190.0% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 126.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

Shares of IPI opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.01. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $121.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.94 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

IPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intrepid Potash in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Intrepid Potash

(Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.