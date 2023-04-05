Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Susquehanna from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HAL. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL opened at $33.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Insider Activity

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $215,903.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,856,024.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $215,903.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,024.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,733 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Articles

