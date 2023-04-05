Stephens Initiates Coverage on Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Equities research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34.

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.13). Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 13.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

