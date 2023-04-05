Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FRST stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primis Financial

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $40.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.94 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 12.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primis Financial will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Primis Financial news, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at $894,044.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,044.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,434.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,124 shares of company stock valued at $286,338. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,414,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,584,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Primis Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,628,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after acquiring an additional 118,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Primis Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 112,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

(Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.