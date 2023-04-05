American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.