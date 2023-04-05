Short Interest in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Increases By 5.1%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,810,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 28th total of 16,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after buying an additional 115,862 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.33. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $139.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

