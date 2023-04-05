Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Short Interest Up 5.1% in March

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 28th total of 5,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $234.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.67 and its 200-day moving average is $221.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

