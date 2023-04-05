Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2023

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 28th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Accelleron Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Accelleron Industries stock opened at C$23.00 on Wednesday. Accelleron Industries has a 52 week low of C$14.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.63.

Accelleron Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accelleron Industries AG designs, manufactures, sells, and services customized turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. Its products are used in marine, energy, and rail/off-highway industries worldwide. The company is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accelleron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelleron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.