Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 28th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Accelleron Industries Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Accelleron Industries stock opened at C$23.00 on Wednesday. Accelleron Industries has a 52 week low of C$14.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.63.
Accelleron Industries Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accelleron Industries (ACLLY)
