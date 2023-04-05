Susquehanna Trims NOV (NYSE:NOV) Target Price to $26.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Susquehanna from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NOV has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter worth about $2,565,000. Natixis bought a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of NOV by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,024 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.