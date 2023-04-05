Raymond James Increases Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $72.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s previous close.

ENV has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $59.32 on Monday. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $84.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $30,172.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,677.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $30,172.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $500,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Envestnet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Envestnet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

