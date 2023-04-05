Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $21.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $782.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27. Caleres has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $31.13.

Insider Activity at Caleres

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,604.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,719.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,604.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,476. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Caleres by 40.1% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 35.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Caleres by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

