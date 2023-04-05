Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Caleres Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $21.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $782.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27. Caleres has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $31.13.
Insider Activity at Caleres
In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,604.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,719.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,604.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,476. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Caleres by 40.1% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 35.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Caleres by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.
Caleres Company Profile
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caleres (CAL)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.