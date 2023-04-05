Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Conn’s, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Conn’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Conn’s’ current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.48) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $334.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.22 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $131.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $17.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

