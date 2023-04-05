City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get City alerts:

City Stock Performance

Shares of CHCO opened at $88.00 on Monday. City has a 52-week low of $73.40 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day moving average is $94.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity at City

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. City had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.88%. The company had revenue of $70.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that City will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $754,816.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,006.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $754,816.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,006.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $39,676.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,683.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of City

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of City by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in City by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,659,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in City by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 624,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,428,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in City by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,172,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About City

(Get Rating)

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.