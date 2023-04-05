SL Green Realty Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 10,976 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 132% compared to the average volume of 4,735 put options.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE SLG opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $79.86.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.89%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -218.12%.

SLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 27.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.