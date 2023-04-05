Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Lowered to $92.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $132.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASND. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.36.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $71.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.55. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $134.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,149.60% and a negative return on equity of 114.11%. The business had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

