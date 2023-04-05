Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for RH in a research note issued on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.83. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $14.23 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.17 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. RH’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS.

RH Trading Down 0.1 %

RH has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.50.

Shares of RH stock opened at $241.70 on Monday. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $361.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.59.

In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,492.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,383. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in RH by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RH by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

