Brokers Issue Forecasts for The TJX Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a report released on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX stock opened at $78.64 on Monday. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.43.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

