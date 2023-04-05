Cano Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 16,036 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 88% compared to the average volume of 8,534 call options.

Cano Health Stock Up 0.7 %

CANO stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $713.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after buying an additional 4,158,489 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 133.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,952 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter worth about $3,661,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 215.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cano Health Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

