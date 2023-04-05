Cano Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 16,036 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 88% compared to the average volume of 8,534 call options.
Cano Health Stock Up 0.7 %
CANO stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $713.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $9.75.
Institutional Trading of Cano Health
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after buying an additional 4,158,489 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 133.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,952 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter worth about $3,661,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 215.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cano Health Company Profile
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
