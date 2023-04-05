Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Atreca, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atreca in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.18) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.52). The consensus estimate for Atreca’s current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atreca’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Get Atreca alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCEL. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Atreca Trading Down 5.6 %

Institutional Trading of Atreca

BCEL opened at $1.01 on Monday. Atreca has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 61,550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atreca

(Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.