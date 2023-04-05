DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Up 5.2% in March

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,600 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the February 28th total of 281,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,966.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded DiaSorin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSRLF opened at $111.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.33. DiaSorin has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $152.60.

DiaSorin SpA engages in developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for laboratory diagnostics. The firm specializes in the immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics segments. It provides clinical services in the areas like Infectious Diseases, Bone and Mineral, Endocrinology, Hypertension, Oncology, Stool Diagnostics and Autoimmunity.

