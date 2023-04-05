American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

American Realty Investors Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $20.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in American Realty Investors by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in American Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

