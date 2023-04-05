agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of agilon health in a report issued on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Get agilon health alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

agilon health Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Activity at agilon health

NYSE AGL opened at $25.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.23 and a beta of 1.13. agilon health has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $29.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $41,845.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,707.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $409,900.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $41,845.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,707.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,560 shares of company stock worth $1,651,339. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in agilon health by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,116 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in agilon health by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,429,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,828,000 after buying an additional 2,392,134 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in agilon health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 18.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,151,000 after buying an additional 1,536,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,566,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,319 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.