Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALLY. Bank of America cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.24.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $25.86 on Monday. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after buying an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after buying an additional 2,884,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,476,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,600 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,088,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,955,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,637 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.