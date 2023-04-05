Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Elbit Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Elbit Systems’ current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 3.1 %

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $175.58 on Monday. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $162.01 and a 52-week high of $244.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.08 and a 200 day moving average of $180.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,205,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000,000 after buying an additional 113,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 211,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 78.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 135,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,196,000 after purchasing an additional 55,745 shares during the period. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About Elbit Systems

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.