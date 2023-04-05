Zacks Research Comments on Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Choice Hotels International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will earn $5.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.65. The consensus estimate for Choice Hotels International’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $118.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.79. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $150.41.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,582 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3,113.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 753,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,830,000 after acquiring an additional 729,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,006,000 after acquiring an additional 337,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 604.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after acquiring an additional 312,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at $43,793,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at $43,793,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $793,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,521 shares of company stock worth $10,955,487. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Further Reading

