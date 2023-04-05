Raymond James Weighs in on Integra Resources Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

ITR has been the topic of several other research reports. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.45 to C$1.45 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.05 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Integra Resources stock opened at C$0.72 on Monday.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources stock opened at C$0.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.10. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.62 and a 1 year high of C$1.86. The company has a market cap of C$57.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

