Brokers Set Expectations for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Jaiswal now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GIII. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 0.7 %

GIII opened at $15.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $30.45.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.28 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,716,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $28,890,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 204.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 727,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 488,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $6,479,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 405,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

