Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.19 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.47.

WSM opened at $119.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.35 and its 200 day moving average is $122.77. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 238,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,450,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,742,000 after buying an additional 213,398 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 726,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,478,000 after buying an additional 83,343 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after buying an additional 170,511 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 19.06%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

