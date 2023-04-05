XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Price Target Cut to $0.50

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.40 to $0.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XOS. Northland Securities downgraded XOS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on XOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of XOS from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

XOS Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of XOS stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. XOS has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $94.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

Insider Transactions at XOS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Dakota Semler acquired 155,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $145,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,453,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,035.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other XOS news, Director George N. Mattson acquired 28,666 shares of XOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $28,379.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 498,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,619.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dakota Semler bought 155,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $145,877.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,453,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,035.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 691,318 shares of company stock valued at $600,740 in the last three months. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of XOS by 568.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,492 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of XOS by 406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 379,139 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in XOS in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in XOS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of XOS during the second quarter valued at $119,000. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

