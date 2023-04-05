XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Price Target Cut to $0.50

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.40 to $0.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XOS. Northland Securities downgraded XOS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on XOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of XOS from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
XOS Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of XOS stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. XOS has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $94.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of XOS by 568.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,492 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of XOS by 406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 379,139 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in XOS in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in XOS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of XOS during the second quarter valued at $119,000. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
