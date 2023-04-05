CSL Limited Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLYGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for CSL in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for CSL’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $98.16 on Monday. CSL has a 12-month low of $83.30 and a 12-month high of $110.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.98.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the following segments: CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

