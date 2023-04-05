Analysts Issue Forecasts for RH’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for RH in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $14.23 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.50.

Shares of RH stock opened at $241.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.40 and a 200-day moving average of $273.59. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $361.76.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The firm had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,040.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total transaction of $41,306.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,040.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of RH by 81.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in RH by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RH by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of RH by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

