Raymond James Increases United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $64.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 50.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UAL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.97.

United Airlines Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $42.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $55.04.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

