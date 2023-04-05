Research Analysts Set Expectations for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.31). The consensus estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 299.91% and a negative net margin of 212.23%. The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HARP. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

HARP opened at $0.72 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, Director Ronald Hunt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 95,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,392 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,236,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 555,117 shares during the period. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 163,680 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

